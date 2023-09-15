Anantnag Encounter On After 48 Hours, 2 Army Officers Martyred, 1 Soldier Missing

SRINAGAR, Sept 15: A soldier has gone missing while two others were injured in an encounter with terrorists that is underway for over 48 hours in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The fierce encounter broke out early Wednesday morning after the army and the police launched a joint operation to hunt down terrorists in the dense forests of Kokernag.

Three officers, including two from the Army and a policeman, were killed in action on that day.

The security forces are using new-generation weapons and devices, including strike-capable Heron drones, in their intensified anti-terror operations.

The Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched their joint search operation on the night of September 12-13. They laid a cordon in search of some terrorists in Garol village, officials said.

An extensive search led to the conclusion that the terrorists were in a hideout in the higher reaches in the dense forest.