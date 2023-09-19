Anantnag Encounter | LeT commander Uzair Khan Killed; Another Body Lying On Ground, Says ADGP Kumar

Anantnag, Sep 19: Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar Tuesday said that top Lashkar-e-Toiba Commander Uzair Khan has been killing in Gadool, Kokernag encounter while as a lifeless body was also lying flat near the gunfight spot.

Talking to reporters, ADGP Kumar, said that Uzair Khan, who was involved in the killing of an army Colonel, Major and a DySP on the first day of the gunfight. “Uzair Khan has been killed and his body has been retrieved. There is another body lying on the ground. We had information about the presence of two to three terrorists in the area,” the ADGP said on the seventh day of the Gadool operation.

Asked whether the operation has been called off, he said that search operation will remain on form some. “I urge the locals not to go closer to the encounter site as unexploded grenades or shells may cause harm to them,” he said. On total casualties from the security forces side, the ADGP said: “Three officers, two from army and one from police besides a soldier were killed in the encounter.”

Earlier, DGP Dilbagh Singh had stated that due to the tough terrain and involvement of huge risk, the security forces were following a proper plan to track down the terrorists at Gadool. Pertinently, northern army commander Lt General Upendera Divwedi had also visited the spot and reviewed the operation. The army and police had pressed on the latest gadgets including Heron, Hexacopter, drones, quad copters, RPGs, grenades and drone-fitted guns to eliminate the terrorists. The operation was biggest in the Kashmir as it took security forces seven days to eliminate the terrorists. (KNO)