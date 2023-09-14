Anantnag Encounter | J&K Police, Army Resume Operation On Second Day

Anantnag, Sept 14: Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday resumed the operation against the terrorists in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district.

An Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit along with a Major and a Deputy Superintendent of Police were martyred in a gunfight with terrorists in Kokernag area of Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday.

The killed officers have been identified as Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak & DSP Humayun Bhat.

“An Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit along with a Major have lost their lives in an encounter in Anantnag with terrorists in Kashmir. The off-vet was commanding 19 RR,” Indian Army officials said.