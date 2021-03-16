Anand Mahindra lauds Chenab Bridge construction; calls the engineers ‘heroes’

NEW DELHI: Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra lauded the efforts that have gone into constructing the Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir. The business tycoon shared a video of the construction of the arch bottom of the bridge, which is touted as the world’s highest railway bridge. Mahindra said that stories of such engineers should be captured so that today’s kids have their own heroes.

This bridge is said to have a lifespan of 120 years and has no support in between except both ends. Mahindra retweeted the video shared by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and wrote, “In my schooldays, saw a US documentary “It couldn’t be done” about all their construction marvels such as the Golden Gate Bridge. I was sad that we didn’t record such feats in India. Let’s capture all such stories of our engineers so that today’s kids have their very own heroes.”

Netizens agreed with Mahindra and one of the users even talked about Kailasa temple and Murudeshwara temple as examples of India’s “ancient structural engineering excellence”

The Chenab bridge is 359 meters above Jammu and Kashmir’s Chenab river and will also be 35 meters higher than Paris’ Eiffel Tower. The bridge, which is located on the Katra-Banihal railway line at Kauri village, is being constructed an estimated cost of Rs 1,250 crore. (AGENCY)

