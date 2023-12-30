Anand Jain inaugurates training programme for Police officers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 30: In order to enhance the investigating abilities and skills of the Police officers, a basic training program of six days began today at District Police Lines Jammu.

The program was inaugurated by Anand Jain, ADGP Jammu Zone, in presence of DIG JKS Range, Shakti Pathak; SSP Jammu, Vinod Kumar; SP Hqrs Jammu, Ramnish Gupta and Sr PO, DPO Jammu, Puja Nijohn.

ADGP Anand Jain, in the inauguration address, highlighted the investigating abilities and skills of Police officers. He emphasized the importance of staying abreast of evolving methodologies and technological tools to ensure a thorough and efficient investigative process.

This is a basic program and it involves everything from preparing the FIR to the submission of a charge sheet with options either in Urdu Hindi or English.

In the first phase, a total of 60 Police officers of the rank from SPO to SI have been selected to attend the program who are further divided into 20 groups of 03 each. Each group is headed by an SI, ASI or HC who has basic knowledge of investigation and he can assist other group members in learning and improving their skills.

It is a training programme plus hands on practice till the participants become well versed to investigate and write the case. It is a practical oriented programme. The participants are trained by officers having proven track record including senior prosecuting officers.

This is a basic programme and the participants will be monitored for a period after this program and then they will be offered the next level of training.

After this six days training programme, more such programmes shall be organised to improve investigating skills of Police officers to meet the deficiency of investigating officers and bring down the pendency of the cases of District Police, said a handout, issued by the Zonal Police Headquarters.