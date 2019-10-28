An injured in a grenade attack by the militants in Sopore being shifted to Srinagar’s SMHS Hospital on Monday. —Excelsior/Shakeel

By
Daily Excelsior
-
An injured in a grenade attack by the militants in Sopore being shifted to Srinagar’s SMHS Hospital on Monday. —Excelsior/Shakeel
An injured in a grenade attack by the militants in Sopore being shifted to Srinagar’s SMHS Hospital on Monday. —Excelsior/Shakeel

An injured in a grenade attack by the militants in Sopore being shifted to Srinagar’s SMHS Hospital on Monday.
—Excelsior/Shakeel

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR