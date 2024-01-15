Amitabh Bachchan Buys 10,000 Sq Ft Plot Worth Rs 14.5 Cr In Ayodhya

NEW DELHI, Jan 15: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has bought a 10,000 square feet plot for around Rs 14.5 crore in a project in Ayodhya that is being developed by Mumbai-based realty firm House of Abhinandan Lodha, sources said on Monday.

House of Abhinandan Lodha confirmed the deal but did not share any financial details.

According to the sources, the plot measuring around 10,000 square feet, located in ‘The Sarayu’ project, was sold at Rs 14.5 crore.