Amit Shah’s rallies will change political discourse of J&K: Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 7: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina has claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rallies in the Union Territory will change the political discourse of Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing a press conference along with former Dy CM Kavinder Gupta, General Secretary Sunil Sharma, former MLC Charanjit Singh Khalsa and BJP Secretary Arvind Gupta at the party headquarter, here today, Raina spoke on the success of massively attended rallies of Amit Shah in Rajouri and Baramulla.

“These mega rallies will prove to be a turning point in the political scenario of Jammu & Kashmir. The enthusiasm of people in both the rallies was unmatched and had a mega change. These rallies have verified the acceptance, faith and love of common people on the development policies of the Modi Government,” he said.

Claiming that the Modi Government has devoted itself to the welfare of every community of J&K beyond their region and religion, Raina said that PM Modi has ensured development and encouragement of policies for every individual from every section establishing its acceptability at ground level.

Raina expressed gratitude towards every single individual of Rajouri and the people from Districts Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora for making the rally successful. He said that the people have shown matchless response to both the rallies.

“Amit Shah has reiterated that the Modi Government is working on the policy of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. The Modi Government has worked for everybody. First time in history, every community in J&K is feeling empowered as a result of strong welfare policies and development vision of the Modi Government,” he said.

In response to the white paper issued by former CM Farooq Abdullah, Raina said that he (Farooq) must answer for the atrocities conducted on major communities of J&K like PoJK refugees, Gorkhas, Dalits, Gaddi-Sippi, Valmiki, women, Gujjar-Bakarwals, Dogras, Kashmiris by their ruling parties. He alleged that these parties conducted gross human right violations on these communities depriving them of their basic rights all these 70 years.

“Now, the Modi Government is ensuring justice to all. BJP is working for every individual, every community and every region ensuring empowerment of all. Amit Shah ji said that while comparing the last 70 years and these few years, it is crystal clear that unparalleled development social tasks were ensured in these few years”, Raina said.