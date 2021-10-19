Amit Shah meets PM Modi, discusses security situation in Kashmir

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and informed him about the steps taken by the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Union Home Ministry to improve the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah reached PM Modi’s official residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in the morning to brief him about the situation in Kashmir.

The two leaders discussed the atmosphere of fear created due to target killings by terrorists in Kashmir. The Home Minister also informed the Prime Minister about the exodus of fear driven migrants from the Valley.

During the meeting with the PM, the Home Minister also briefed him about other important issues related to internal security.

In the last 16 days, terrorists have killed 11 non-local individuals in the Valley. Due to this an atmosphere of fear has been created there leading to the exodus of migrants.

Amit Shah will visit Jammu and Kashmir on October 23-25 and will hold important high-level meetings with regard to the security situation in Kashmir. This is the first visit of the Union Home Minister to the union territory after the abrogation of Article 370. During this visit, the Home Minister will not only give tips to improve security situation but will also make various announcements related to the developmental projects.

Earlier on Monday, Amit Shah held a marathon meeting with senior officials including DGPs, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, IB Chief and discussed the situation of internal security in detail. (Agencies)