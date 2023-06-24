Amit Shah lays Martyr’s Memorial Foundation Stone Hands Appointment Letters To Kin Of Slain Cops

Srinagar, Jun 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a martyr’s memorial here and distributed appointment letters to the next of kin of eight Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel killed in the line of duty, officials said.

The ‘Balidaan Stambh’ memorial, a project under the Srinagar Smart City initiative, is a tribute to martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the nation, they said.

Shah, who was on a two-day visit to the Union territory, and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid its foundation stone at Prapat Park near the Lal Chowk city centre.

“Jammu and Kashmir is the land of indomitable courage and bravery of the nation’s bravehearts. To immortalise the valour of such heroes, the foundation stone of the ‘Balidaan Stambh’ was laid at Pratap Park in Srinagar, today. It will inspire patriotism among the youth by immortalising the memory of the martyrs,” the Union home minister later said in a tweet in Hindi.

Stringent security arrangements were put in place for the event but shops in and around the venue were open, they said, adding that traffic movement remained normal except when it was briefly stopped on the stretch between Regal Crossing and Lal Chowk till Shah left the venue, the officials said.

The Union minister also visited the Karan Mahal – the residence of the last ‘Yuvraj’ of Jammu and Kashmir, Karan Singh.

At a separate event, Shah met with the family members of slain police personnel at the Police Golf Course, overlooking the famous Dal Lake here, the officials added.

LG Sinha and J-K Police chief Dilbag Singh, along with other senior officers of the police and civil administration, were present on the occasion.

“The martyrdom of numerous Jawans of the @JmuKmrPolice who laid down their lives battling terrorists and securing innocent fellow citizens is a testament to what Kashmir and its people stand for,” Shah said on Twitter.

“Today, met the family members of such martyrs in Srinagar and distributed appointment letters on behalf of the J&K govt to the closest kins of the martyrs,” he added.

Thereafter, the union minister concluded his visit and left for Delhi.