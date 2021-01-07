Amit Shah hails CCEA approval to scheme for Industrial Development of J&K

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has hailed the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approval to the Central Sector Scheme for Industrial Development of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the official press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday.

In a series of tweets, Amit Shah said, “The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has started development in Jammu and Kashmir by ridding it of terrorism and separatism. The approval of Rs. 28,400 crore central Sector Scheme for the industrial development of Jammu and Kashmir by the Cabinet illustrates the special place that Jammu and Kashmir hold in the heart of Modi ji.”

The Union Home Minister said, “It is Modiji’s visionary leadership as a result of which, for the first time, a scheme is taking industrial development to the block level. This will give a boost to domestic manufacturing and open up the path of employment generation up to the block level. For this, I congratulate Narendra Modi ji.”

Amit Shah said, “This scheme will prove to be a boon for cottage industry, handicrafts, micro, small and medium industries of Jammu and Kashmir. It will spur the setting up of new Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) units in the manufacturing and services sector, as well as encourage the expansion of existing units.”

He also said, “This scheme will usher in a new dawn of prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. It will attract unprecedented investment and will provide employment to about 4.5 lakh people.This will lead to the skill development of youth and strengthen existing industries so that Jammu and Kashmir will become as capable as other regions of the country.”

Today, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has launched an industrial development scheme amounting to Rs 24,800 crore for the Union Territory.

“The industrial scheme is from the period of the date of notification up to the year 2037 with a total outlay of Rs 28,400 crores. This will encourage new investments, substantial expansion and nurture existing industries in Jammu and Kashmir,” the Lieutenant Governor said. (AGENCY)