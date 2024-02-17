Amid Wet Weather Forecast, Avalanche Warning Issued For 8 J&K Districts

SRINAGAR, Feb 17: With the meteorological centre here predicting heavy snowfall, eight districts of Jammu and Kashmir received avalanche warning on Saturday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) said avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2,200 metres over districts of Bandipora, Baramulla, Kupwara, Ganderbal in Kashmir and Doda,Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban in Jammu region in the next 24 hours.

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing out into avalanche prone areas, JKDMA added.

The JKDMA said the people should dial 112 for any help.

Jammu and Kashmir is bracing for a five day extended wet spell beginning this evening. (Agencies)