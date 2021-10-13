Amid series of attacks, NIA chief lands in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Oct 13: Amid a series of attacks on civilians and several encounters between terrorists and security forces that lasted for hours, National Investigation Agency Director General Kuldeep Singh on Wednesday arrived in Srinagar to take stock of the situation, official sources said.

Singh, who is also DG CRPF, will hold meetings with senior security and intelligence officials in Srinagar, the sources said. His visit comes just hours after five back to back gunfights were conducted in a span of 30 hours in the border districts adjacent to the Line of Control.

He will also hold a meeting of all senior security officials, one of the sources said.

The DG NIA is likely to fly back Wednesday evening.

Singh’s visit to Kashmir comes at a time when militants have carried out a string of targeted civilian killings. Those killed included a prominent Kashmiri Pandit chemist, two schoolteachers of the Hindu and Sikh community, and a non local street food vendor from Bihar.

A JCO and four army jawans were killed in a attack by terrorists in the valley on Monday, just after the targetted civilian killings.

Police claim that they have solved two cases of civilian killings.

The NIA has carried out several raids in the valley. (Agencies)