Amid India-China border stalemate Rajnath Singh reviews security scenario

NEW DELHI: Amid ongoing face-off between troops of India and China along Line of Actual Control (LAC) border areas in Eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday reviewed the security scenario with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, and the three service chiefs.

The meeting was held at the official residence of the Minister in the National Capital.

The meeting holds significance as two days back a high-level military talks took place between the two sides in China’s Moldo.

While the Indian side was represented by 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, whose unit is directly responsible for the LAC, the Chinese were represented by Major General Liu Lin, Commander of South Xinjiang Military Region.

On Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the two sides had agreed to peacefully resolve the ongoing dispute and will thus continue the military and diplomatic engagements. (AGENCIES)