Amended GNCT Act came into force on April 27: MHA

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday informed that the provisions of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 came into force on April 27.

“In exercise of the power conferred by sub section (2) of Section 1 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 (15 of 2021), the Central Government hereby appoint 27th day of April 2021, as the date on which the provision of the said act will come into force,” said a notification issued by the MHA.

The Act amended the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991.

President Ram Nath Kovind on March 28 granted assent to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which enhances the powers of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor over the elected government of the GNCTD. The Parliament had passed the bill on March 24, amid a walkout by the opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

The amended act entails that the term “government” referred to in any law made by the Delhi legislative assembly will imply Lieutenant Governor. (AGENCY)