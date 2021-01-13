Amazon launches its worldwide first Mobile-only video plan in India

MUMBAI: E commerce major, Amazon on Wednesday introduced Prime Video Mobile Edition, a mobile-only plan at an amazing introductory price of Rs 89.

India becomes the first Amazon Prime country in the world to offer customers a mobile-only Prime Video plan.

Powered by affordable data, the ubiquitous smartphone has become the country’s preferred screen for entertainment. Prime Video Mobile Edition is a single-user mobile-only plan, providing SD quality streaming to customers which is created especially for a mobile-first country like India. Prime Video is collaborating with Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s premier communications solutions provider, for the first roll-out of Prime Video Mobile Edition.

As part of the Prime Video Mobile Edition launch in India, all Airtel customers on bundled pre-paid packs can avail a 30-day free trial by simply signing up to Amazon from the Airtel Thanks app using their mobile number. After the 30 day-free trial, Airtel customers can continue to enjoy Prime Video Mobile Edition through pre-paid recharges starting at an introductory offer of Rs 89, to get 28-days of Prime Video Mobile Edition along with 6GB data or choose a Rs 299 pack of 28-day validity that includes Prime Video Mobile Edition along with unlimited calls, data access of 1.5 GB per day.

Customers who want to get the complete Prime Video experience including multi-user access, streaming across devices including Smart TV and the ability to enjoy content in HD/UHD in addition to having access to other Prime benefits including ad-free music with Prime Music and free fast shipping on Amazon.in, will have the option of recharging with a 30-day Amazon Prime membership at Rs 131 or recharge with a 349 pack of 28-day validity that includes Amazon Prime membership along unlimited calling, data access of 2 GB per day. (AGENCIES)