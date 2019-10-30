“Amazon, Apple and Alibaba are most disruptive companies”

BENGALURU, Oct 30:Amazon, Apple and Alibaba top
the list of companies that tech industry leaders worry most
about disrupting their business, according to a KPMG report.
In a survey of more than 740 technology industry
business leaders globally, DJI, Google, Netflix, Airbnb,
Microsoft, Facebook, and Baidu round out the Top 10 list.
The disruptors’ list complements the fact that tech
industry leaders ranked e-commerce platforms first and social
networking second as the most disruptive business models over
the next three years, the report said.
KPMG’s study found some divergent views between tech
industry millennials and tech industry leaders on the topic of
emerging global technology innovation visionaries.
Among tech business leaders, Google CEO Sundar Pichai
topped the list, followed by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.
While tech industry millennials cited many of the same
visionaries as tech leaders, they also identified Huawei CEO
Ren Zhengfei, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi
Son, it was stated. (PTI)
