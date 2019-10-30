“Amazon, Apple and Alibaba are most disruptive companies”

BENGALURU, Oct 30:Amazon, Apple and Alibaba top

the list of companies that tech industry leaders worry most

about disrupting their business, according to a KPMG report.

In a survey of more than 740 technology industry

business leaders globally, DJI, Google, Netflix, Airbnb,

Microsoft, Facebook, and Baidu round out the Top 10 list.

The disruptors’ list complements the fact that tech

industry leaders ranked e-commerce platforms first and social

networking second as the most disruptive business models over

the next three years, the report said.

KPMG’s study found some divergent views between tech

industry millennials and tech industry leaders on the topic of

emerging global technology innovation visionaries.

Among tech business leaders, Google CEO Sundar Pichai

topped the list, followed by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

While tech industry millennials cited many of the same

visionaries as tech leaders, they also identified Huawei CEO

Ren Zhengfei, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi

Son, it was stated. (PTI)