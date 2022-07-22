Amarnath Yatra suspended due to inclement weather, bad condition of J&K highway

JAMMU, July 22: The Amarnath Yatra was suspended from Jammu on Friday due to inclement weather and bad condition on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, officials said.

No fresh batch was allowed to proceed from here to the base camps of the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, they said.

The highway was reopened for one-way traffic on Thursday night after its closure due to landslides and shooting stones triggered by heavy rain at several places in Ramban district, officials said.

“The yatra has been suspended from Jammu for onward journey to Amarnath in view of the bad condition of the highway and inclement weather conditions,” a yatra management officer said here.

Earlier, the Amarnath Yatra was suspended from Jammu due to bad weather on July 10 and resumed on July 11.

Authorities might allow the yatra from Jammu late in the afternoon in case the highway became fully operational and conducive for vehicular traffic, officials said.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway, which was reopened for vehicular traffic, has been shut due to the shooting stones at Cafeteria Morh and Mehar in Ramban, they said. (Agencies)