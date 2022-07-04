LG Sinha visits Yatra Base Camp at Baltal; Interacts with Amarnathji Pilgrims, Officers, Ponywalas

Enquires about the facilities, quality of services, well-being of Yatris, volunteers and carries out on-site inspection of Control Rooms

Adequate arrangements are in place to ensure safe & smooth Yatra: LG

Directs officials for regular inspection of lodging, food, health facilities, sanitation and taking care of cleanliness drive along the Yatra route and base camp

Ganderbal, July 4: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Shri Amarnathji Yatra Base camp at Baltal and interacted with the Shri Amarnathji pilgrims, ponywalas, volunteers and officers deputed there.

At the camp, the Lt Governor enquired about the facilities, quality of services, well-being of Yatris and volunteers.

The Lt Governor also carried out on-site inspection of Control Rooms established there and directed officials for regular inspection of lodging, food, health facilities, sanitation and taking care of cleanliness drives along the Yatra route and Base camp.

The Lt Governor observed that UT administration has made adequate arrangements to ensure a safe and smooth Yatra.

The Lt Governor was briefed by the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal on various arrangements including power and water supply, sanitation, toilet units, rural haat, street lighting, healthcare facilities, availability of ambulances, veterinary services, fire tenders, Traffic situation etc.

He informed that adequate mobile oxygen units have been placed on various locations, besides men and machinery are in place at vulnerable spots to tackle any exigency.

The Deputy Commissioner also briefed the Lt Governor about the day wise status of the Yatris arriving at the Baltal Base Camp and Yatris who have returned from the Holy cave after paying obeisance.

While interacting with the yatris, stakeholders, and members of Langer management committees, the Lt Governor enquired about their experience of the ongoing pilgrimage of Shri Amarnathji. He also extended his best wishes for their safe spiritual pilgrimage.

Later, the Lt Governor had food at the Langar established at the base camp.

Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Commissioner/ Secretary to Government Revenue Department; Shyambir, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal and other senior officers of District Administration, SASB, Police and Army accompanied the Lt Governor.