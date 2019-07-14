Amarnath yatra from Jammu resumes, fresh batches of pilgrims leave base camps for holy cave, 1.74 lakh have darshan so far

JAMMU/SRINAGAR: Fresh batches of pilgrims left Baltal and Nunwan Pahalgam base camps early on Sunday morning to have darshan at holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, where so far 1.74 lakh yatris had darshan of the self-made Ice-Shivlingam since the commencement of the annual yatra from July 1, meanwhile yatra from Bagwati Nagar, Jammu, resumed on Sunday morning after remaining suspended for a day.

“The yatra was progressing smoothly from both traditional Pahalgam and shortest Baltal tracks on a sunny Sunday,” a yatra official said.

Yatra from Bagwati Nagar, Jammu, resumed on Sunday morning after remaining suspended for a day due to security reasons following strike called by separatists against killing of 22 Kashmiris outside the Central Jail, Srinagar in firing by police during Dogra rule on July 13, 1931.

A fresh batch of pilgrims, including women, sadhus and sadhvis, left Bagwati Nagar, Jammu, early this morning for Baltal base camp in central Kashmir district of Ganderbal and Nunwan Pahalgam in Anantnag.

The Yatra official said 17,000 yatris pay obeisance on Saturday. With this, a total of 1.74 lakh yatris, including women and sadhus, from different parts of the country have paid obeisance at the holy cave so far. Since early this morning over 2,000 yatris, who had night halt at different halting stations, had darshan of the self made Ice-Shivlingam and more yatris are on way to holy cave.

He said fresh batch of pilgrims, including women, children and sadhus left Nunwan Pahalgam base camp for Chandanwari, the last motorable halting station on traditional yatra track. The pilgrims, who had night halt at different stations, including Chandanwari, left for next stations early this morning.

He said fresh batch of pilgrims also left Baltal base camp for the holy cave early this morning. The pilgrims, including women, children and sadhus will reach the holy cave after covering the distance on foot, he said.

Helicopter service is also operating normally from both sides.

(agencies)