Amarnath Yatra | Batch Of 1221 Pilgrims Leave From Jammu Base Camp

Jammu, Aug 2: A fresh batch of 1221 pilgrims chanting ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ on Friday left for Shri Amarnath cave shrine from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas base camp here.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

The pilgrims left for both Pahalgam and Baltal routes in a fleet of 54 vehicles.

For Baltal 395 pilgrims and for Pahalgam 826 pilgrims left from the base camp under tight security arrangements.

Last year, over 4.5 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine.

The 52-day long Amarnath Yatra will conclude on August 19.