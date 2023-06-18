Amarnath Yatra An Example Of Communal Harmony: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Jun 18: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir is an example of communal harmony.

“Hatred that has been created in the country by certain people should see how Muslims provide a helping hand to the Hindus here to perform the yatra comfortably”, Farooq told media persons here.

Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir is an example of communal harmony, a lesson for those spreading hatred in the country, Farooq added.

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir said, it is good for the people of Kashmir that people who are coming for Amarnath pilgrimage find a real spirit of brotherhood here.

“Kashmir’s helping pilgrims, carrying their luggage and rendering every kind of service to them so that they can perform the Yatra smoothly”, the Member of Parliament said.

He said if the Yatra is stopped, it would result in losses for the poor people whose earnings during these two months help them surviving during the hash winter period.

To a question, he said shortage of electricity is causing concern every year. He hoped that electricity could be improved and urged the government to take measures for providing uninterrupted electricity to the consumers.

He said there has been water scarcity also, although it is not yet so serious, and the authorities should look into the matter seriously.

Farooq said as far as the supply of ration is concerned, the government of India has reduced it for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Farooq said being a member of the parliamentary committee of food, he has already requested the government of India to restore the ration supply to the people of Jammu and Kashmir as per the earlier norms.

“We hope they will take appropriate measures,” hesaid. (Agencies)