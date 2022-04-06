Amarnath Yatra: Advance registration for pilgrimage to begin from April 11

JAMMU, Apr 6: The Amarnath Yatra, the pilgrimage to the Himalayan shrine of Amarnath, will begin on June 30 after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 43-day pilgrimage to the cave shrine, located at a height of 3,880 metres in south Kashmir, will end on August 11.

The advance registration for the pilgrimage will commence from April 11, Shri Amarnath Yatra Shrine Board (SASB) said in a video. (Agencies)