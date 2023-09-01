Amarnath Yatra A Grand Success; Pilgrims Will Act As Brand Ambassadors: J&K Tourism Secy

Srinagar, Sep 1: The 62-day annual Amarnath Yatra this year was a grand success and the pilgrims will now act as the brand ambassadors of Jammu and Kashmir, Secretary Tourism, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah said here on Friday.

“We have had 4.5 lakh pilgrims who have visited us this year. This is in itself a very very large number and it is one of the very peaceful and a spiritually blissful experience for all those yatris,” Shah said here.

He said the kind of efforts that the Government of Jammu and Kashmir put in for the yatra have been exemplary and he was certain that the pilgrims will go back as the ambassadors of the Union Territory.

“Every stakeholder has been very keen to ensure the grand success of the yatra and so it has been… When they (the pilgrims) go back to the other parts of the country…they are actually the ambassadors of Jammu and Kashmir,” the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department secretary said. (Agencies)