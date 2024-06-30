Amarnath Yatra 2024 | LG Sinha Inspects Facilities For Pilgrims At Yatra Transit Camp Pantha Chowk

LG takes stock of ongoing construction work of the SASB’s Office and Yatri Niwas

Srinagar, June 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra transit camp at Pantha Chowk and inspected the arrangements for Yatris.

The Lt Governor interacted with the pilgrims and service providers and enquired about the facilities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Earlier, the Lt Governor conducted the on-site inspection and took stock of the ongoing construction work of the Yatri Niwas and Office of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board at Pantha Chowk.

He also visited various sections including rooms and dormitories and directed the officials to explore all the possibilities to increase the capacity to accommodate more pilgrims at the facility.

The Lt Governor was accompanied by Vijay Kumar, ADGP Law & Order; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and officials from other concerned departments.