Amarnath Yatra 2024 | Fresh Batch Of Pilgrims Leaves Under High Security

SRINAGAR, July 18: On Thursday morning, a new group of pilgrims departed from the Pantha Chowk Base Camp to begin their journey in the Amarnath Yatra amid heightened security.

The pilgrims set out for the sacred site, heading towards the base camps of the Baltal and Pahalgam Yatras, where they will connect with their faith and seek blessings.

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board organizes the Amarnath Yatra, which is divided into two routes: one through Pahalgam and the other through Baltal. Baltal serves as the camping ground for pilgrims in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sheetal Diwakar, a devotee traveling from Mumbai, said, “With the blessings of Bholenath, we will be leaving for Baltal. The services are very good; we did not face any problems, and I would recommend everyone to seek the blessing from Baba Bholenath at least once in their life.”

Another devotee traveling from Vadodara in Gujarat said, “This is the second time I have come here. The services provided, as well as the security, are very good. Anyone with courage and bravery should undertake this yatra. For the Sanatan Dharma, this yatra is crucial, and I urge the people of the Sanatan Dharma to do this yatra at least once in their lives.” (AGENCIES)