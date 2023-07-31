Amarnath Yatra 2023 | Batch Of 1550 Pilgrims Leave From Jammu Base Camp

Jammu, July 31: A fresh batch of 1550 pilgrims amidst the chants of ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ on Monday left from Bhagwati Nagar Base camp here for Shri Amarnath Cave Shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas.

An official said that 1550 pilgrims left the base camp in a convoy of 66 vehicles.

A group of 1068 pilgrims (847 males, 196 females, one child, 19 Sadhus and five sadhvis) left for Pahalgam in a convoy of 43 vehicles

For Baltal, 482 pilgrims comprising 158 males and six females left in a convoy of 23 vehicles amid tight security arrangements.

The yatra started on July 1 will conclude on August 31. (AGENCIES)