Amarnath Yatra 2023 | ‘Aarti’ Performed At Shri Amarnath Cave Shrine

ANANTNAG, Jun 1: As the first batch of pilgrims started its journey towards the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning, an ‘Aarti’was performed at the shrine.

“‘Aarti’ performed at Shri Amarnath Cave Shrine in Jammu & Kashmir, today morning. The first batch of pilgrims has started its journey towards the cave shrine,” officials from Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board posted the video.

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on Saturday with the first batch of pilgrims starting their journey from Baltal base camp in Jammu Kashmir’s Ganderbal to Amarnath Cave.

The Yatra was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, Shyambir, along with senior officials of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and the police at the Baltal base camp.

“Today we are sending off the first batch of passengers from here. I wish everyone a happy journey. Passengers are requested to take advantage of all the facilities available to them. Right now there are around 7,000 to 8,000 passengers. Registration is still going on. Our volunteers are everywhere to help,” Shyambir, Deputy Commissioner of Ganderbal said.

The 62-day pilgrimage will culminate on August 31.

The pilgrims will undertake a 12-km journey from the base camp to the holy Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas located at an altitude of about 13,000 feet.

The first batch of pilgrims reached Baltal base camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal on Friday for Amarnath Yatra 2023. They were received by the district administration at Kali Mata Temple at Tikri in Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Baltal, in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, is one of the twin routes for the annual pilgrimage and the other one is the Pahalgam route in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. (Agencies)