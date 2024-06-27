Amarnath Pilgrims Are Now Brand Ambassadors Of Jammu And Kashmir: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, June 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday that Amarnath pilgrims are the brand ambassadors of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lieutenant Governor, Sinha, urged the stakeholders to ensure best arrangements for the hassle-free pilgrimage.

“Pilgrims are the brand ambassadors of Jammu and Kashmir,” Lt. Governor Sinha said during a high-level meeting while reviewing the preparations of Amarnath Yatra at Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Thursday.

The 52-day-long annual Amarnath yatra will commence from June 29 from the twin routes of Baltal in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district and Nunwan Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, amid foolproof security arrangements in place.

He said greater synergy between all stakeholder departments, Police, security forces, and service providers—will ensure best arrangements for the hassle-free pilgrimage.

The Lt. Governor discussed the deployment of police and security personnel, Doctors and nursing staff, duty officers, relief and rescue teams, and sanitation staff on the Yatra routes.

He directed for deputing dedicated officers who will look after the effective functioning of the facilities developed by their respective departments.

The meeting was informed that substantial improvements have been made in terms of facilities for a safe and smooth pilgrimage.

The Lt Governor emphasised providing smooth arrangements on the route of Yatra, an adequate stock of oxygen cylinders, and deployment of ambulances and helicopters for any medical emergency.

He also took an appraisal of track, lodging, electricity, water, communication, health, fire, and emergency services.

Later, the Lt. Governor took stock of the facilities in place for the pilgrims at Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam.

The meeting was attended by Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag; and senior officers of SASB, Security Forces, Civil and Police Administration.