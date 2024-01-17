AM Hyundai Launches ‘New Hyundai CRETA’ In Jammu

JAMMU, Jan 17: The highly awaited ‘New Hyundai CRETA 2024’ was launched in a function at AM Hyundai showroom in Jammu.

AM Hyundai, the only Signature Club Hyundai Dealership of Jammu Region today launched the highly awaited new Hyundai CRETA at their Flagship Showroom,AM Hyundai, AM Business Park Narwal Channi Rama Jammu. Building on the success & legacy of the CRETA brand, the new Hyundai CRETA, promises a paradigm shift with cutting-edge technology, segment defining safety, exhilarating performance and comfort & convenience features. The new Hyundai CRETA stands unchallenged, embodying the essence of the Undisputed Ultimate.

Present at the Launch were Chairman AM Group Mr Jatinder Gupta, Managing Director AM Hyundai Group Mr Sanjay Mahajan ,Directors Mr Ankur Mahajan and Mr Akshay Mahajan. Also Present Were Mrs Raj Mahajan ,Mrs Sharmila Mahajan,Mrs Sakshi Mahajan and Alaya Mahajan

Speaking at the launch of the new Hyundai CRETA, Mr.Jatinder Gupta Chairman AM Group , said, “Hyundai CRETA is a brand beloved by India, captivating over 9 Lakh customers, and counting, it made India ‘Live the SUV life’. The new Hyundai CRETA with its commanding road presence, segment leading features including advanced Level 2 ADAS safety suite, powerful 1.5 Litre Turbo GDI engine and a gamut of convenience and active & passive safety features, is set to redefine the SUV landscape in India once again. We are confident that the new Hyundai CRETA will not just uphold but elevate the strong legacy of the CRETA brand, remaining the Undisputed. Ultimate. SUV in the country”.

The Undisputed. Ultimate SUV is complemented by its brand ambassadors who are the epitome of Undisputed. Ultimate in the Indian film industry. Through an action packed teasers, HMIL announced Mr. Shah Rukh Khan and Ms. Deepika Padukone as the faces of this blockbuster SUV. This exciting partnership, envisions them as a perfect catalyst to bridge the gap between HMIL’s cutting-edge automobiles and the aspirations of the young and dynamic demographic.