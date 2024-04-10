AM Group launches Triumph Bikes in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 9: For the bike lovers, AM Group announced the grand inauguration of AM Triumph, a cutting-edge dealership showcasing the latest range of Triumph motorcycles in Jammu.

The new venture is poised to redefine the motorcycle retail experience, offering enthusiasts access to the epitome of British engineering and craftsmanship.

In this regard a grand function was organised here today, which was attended by esteemed guests and dignitaries.

The bikes were launched in Jammu by Chairman AM Group, Jatinder Gupta in presence of renowned Celebrity Singer, Sidharth Mohan.

Launching the new bikes, Jatinder Gupta said that AM Triumph is poised to revolutionize the motorcycle retail experience in Greater Kaliash and its neighbouring areas.

“We are excited to unveil AM Triumph to the dynamic community of Greater Kaliash,” said Jatinder Gupta and added, “Our dealership transcends the traditional sales model, it’s about crafting immersive and unforgettable experiences for our clientele. With our innovative approach and unwavering commitment to quality, we are confident that AM Triumph will emerge as the ultimate destination for Triumph enthusiasts.”

The event was adorned by presence of Raj Mahajan, Padma Gupta, Sharmila Gupta, Vandana Mahajan, Meenakshi Mahajan, Sakshi Mahajan and Ramit Choudhary.