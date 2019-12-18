Altering PoK status

Sir,

This refers to news item “Frustrated Pak may alter,,,, (DE Dec 14). Pakistan used all sorts of threats and intimation to deter Indian from taking a bold and decisive step in J&K. She did lot of sword rattling to which India paid not two hoots. Now Islamabad has floated the gaffe that it will change the status of PoK and GB, and integrate the entire region into the Islamic State of Pakistan.

PoK and GB are the regions of original State of Jammu and Kashmir but illegally occupied by Pakistan. She has ceded more than five thousand square kilometers of this region called Aksaichin to Beijing. India has been issuing warnings to Islamabad and Beijing both. Now if Pakistan ventures to integrate the region into its territory, it will be an act of aggression against the territorial integrity of India. Therefore, India will have justification to provide military, monetary and moral help to the anti-Pakistan people in PoK and GB who are waging a struggle for liberation from the stranglehold of Pakistan. Indian Parliament has passed a unanimous resolution in 1994 that it has the will and the power to retake illegally occupied part of J&K. The time has come. Indian military support has to come to Muzaffarabad precisely in the manner in which Mukti Bane was supported in Bangladesh war. India is destined to perform the role of a liberator in South Asian region.

K N Pandita