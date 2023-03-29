Allocated Rs 145 Cr Budget To Transform J&K Into Power House Of Sports In 2023-24: LG Sinha

JAMMU, Mar 29: Asserting that around 70 Lakh youth to participate in different sports activities in the year 2023-24, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that an allocated budget of Rs 145 crores will further boost and augment the sports sector in the Union Territory and transform into a power of sports.

“Jammu and Kashmir is becoming a powerhouse in the sports sector,” Sinha told reporters addressing a press conference here.

He said that under “My Youth My Pride, Har Din Khel, Har Ek Kay Liye Khel”, nearly 50 lakh youth participated in different sports activities this year, adding, “around 70 Lakh youth to participate in different sports activities during 2023-24.”

The Lieutenant Governor further said that 25 national events to be hosted in different sports disciplines under “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Abhiyan”, adding, “we are connecting more youth into sports and it is visible on ground that sports is enthusiastically being played everywhere across the Union Territory.”

“We are committed to encourage this sector and special emphasis is being laid for sports promotion,” said Sinha adding that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a boom in the sports sector.

The Lieutenant Governor added that high performance centres to be established in Fencing, Wushu and Gymnastics while Cricket, Football, Volleyball and Wushu academies are also to be established.

“Yoga centres at Maulana Azad Stadium Jammu and Bakshi Stadium Srinagar to be established,” said Sinha adding that women participation in sports and para athletics to be encouraged.

Notably, the Lok Sabha on March 21 passed the over ₹1.18 lakh crore budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2023-24 with 35 percent capital expenditure at ₹41,491 crore to be spent on development and infrastructure.