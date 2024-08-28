Allcargo Gati strengthens ecommerce, quick commerce delivery capabilities to meet festive demand

Mumbai, Aug 28: Express distribution and supply chain firm Allcargo Gati Ltd on Wednesday said it has strengthened its ecommerce and quick commerce delivery capabilities to cater to rising demand during the upcoming festive season.

The company said it also has plans to initially hire over 3,000 people in multiple operational roles and will intensify hiring in sync with demand.

Allcargo Gati has scaled up its technological capabilities advancement and manpower strength at its sorting and fulfilment centres amid expectations of a robust growth in shipments in the upcoming festive season.

The company has also beefed up its last-mile delivery operations to boost its order processing and delivery efficiency to cater to the volume-driven time-sensitive demand, it said.

The company said it has ongoing collaborations with multinational brands and major ecommerce and quick commerce players, adding to meet the festive season rush, it has launched last-mile delivery operations for e-commerce giants in multiple locations in Maharashtra and in West Bengal.

The company runs 15 mother hub sorting centres for its e-commerce customers and all these facilities are operationally optimized and are capable of delivering more than the capacity during the festive season.

In addition, the company has added six more manpower supply services to its pool of staffing solutions providers to meet the sudden surge in order processing and delivery demand in the festive season across regions, the company said.

Sandeep Kulkarni Chief Operating Officer (COO)- Allcargo Gati Limited said, “We expect the festive season demand to reach higher peaks this year on the back of positive consumer sentiment.”

To meet the growing demand, he said, Allcargo has enhanced our operational capabilities with an outlook to further bolster it in line with the demand growth.

“We will continue to expand our order fulfilment, processing and delivery network across the country to serve more e-commerce and online marketplace players,” he said.

Allcargo Gati has a mega Surface Transhipment Centre and Distribution Warehouse at Bhiwandi near Mumbai, and Surface Transhipment Centre at Farukh Nagar, Indore, Nagpur, Guwahati and Bengaluru. (PTI)