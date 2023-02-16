All The Issues Of Kashmiri Pandit Community Are Being Taken Up For Their Resolution With Utmost Sensitivity: LG Sinha

LG Manoj Sinha Attends 3-Day Long Mahashivratri Mahotsav At Jagti Colony And Buta Nagar

Mahashivratri or Herath is most important festival of Kashmiri Pandits & festivity has been aptly named ‘Waliv Samav- Let’s Come Together’ to celebrate & seek divine blessings of Lord Shiva: LG

Special Governance Camp is a testimony to our commitment for welfare of Kashmiri Pandit Community: LG

Departments are ensuring 100% saturation of the social security scheme, self-employment and skilling programs: LG

In order to facilitate Kashmiri Pandit Community in Camps & Non-Camp Areas, Relief Organisation has brought together 20 Line Departments

Several stalls have been put up by Handicraft, Handloom, KVIB, NRLM

Beneficiaries identified for various schemes during Special Governance Camp on 4th

February were also handed over aids & authority letters

JAMMU, Feb 16: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today attended the 3-day long Mahashivratri Mahotsav at Jagti Colony and Migrant Camp Buta Nagar.

In order to facilitate Kashmiri Pandit Community in Camps & Non-Camp Areas, Relief Organisation has brought together 20 Line Departments for the Mahashivratri Mahotsav.

Extending the greetings of Mahashivratri in advance, the Lt Governor said the festival is the celebration of Kashmiri culture & the spiritual-cultural heritage of the country.

It is the symbol of our ancient values and ethos. Kashmiri Pandit brothers & sisters living in different parts of the country & the world have kept this tradition alive, he added.

“Mahashivratri or Herath is the most important festival of Kashmiri Pandits & festivity has been aptly named ‘Waliv Samav- Let’s Come Together’ to celebrate & seek divine blessings of Lord Shiva. This is a welcome step by the Relief and Rehabilitation department,” said the Lt Governor.

Our festivals are also the source of self-awakening. I pray to Lord Shiva for the happiness, prosperity, good health and well-being of all, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor said, keeping in view Mahashivratri festival, full salaries of all PM package & other minority community employees who have resumed their duties in Kashmir have been released.

He also highlighted the initiatives of the administration for extension of seamless public service delivery to Kashmiri Pandit community at their doorsteps.

All the issues of the Migrant Kashmiri Pandit community are being taken up for their resolution with utmost sensitivity, said the Lt Governor.

Special Governance Camp is a testimony to our commitment for welfare of Kashmiri Pandit Community. The Department of Relief and Rehabilitation and other line departments are ensuring 100% saturation of the benefits of all social security schemes, entrepreneurship development schemes and skilling programs, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor urged all the members of the Kashmiri Pandit community to avail the benefits of the special camps. Administration is always ready to resolve all the genuine issues. Continuous efforts are being made to ensure that your problems & grievances are resolved promptly and effectively, he further added.

Jammu Kashmir Government always stands by you. Your safety is our top priority and we are taking all possible measures to ensure that. This is the commitment of the Government of India and Hon’ble Prime Minister, the Lt Governor said.

You have suffered a lot for three long decades. I pray that the day will come when you return to your homes with honour. I hope with your return Kashmir will find its lost glory, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also shared the progress of construction of housing units for PM Package employees in Kashmir.

Earlier, it was difficult to get Land for construction of 6000 dwellings but now land has been identified and except for two sites, the work is in full swing. 1200 dwellings will be handed over by April and by December more than 2500 dwellings would be handed over, he informed.

Beneficiaries identified for various schemes during Special Governance Camp on 4th February were also handed over aids and authority letters on the occasion.

Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; KK Sidha, Commissioner, Relief & Rehabilitation and other senior officers were also present.