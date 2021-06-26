All Party Meeting with PM was held on cordial note: Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 26: BJP J&K UT president, Ravinder Raina today said that the All Party Meeting (APM) of the political parties from J&K with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi was held on a positive note in which 14 top leaders of different political parties from the UT included that of Bharatiya Janata Party took part.

Talking to reporters here, along with former Deputy CM and a member of BJP delegation that met PM in Delhi on June 24, Kavinder Gupta, BJP chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi, he said with the initiative of Prime Minister the political deadlock created in the UT ended and leaders threadbare discussed the issues concerning J&K in a cordial atmosphere. All the political leaders from the UT who were invited in the meeting attended it, he added.

Raina said that during the meeting BJP leaders form J&K raised the issues of the nationalist people of J&K who worked as a mission during last 70 years in strengthening national unity and integrity in J&K. He said with annulling of Article 370 by Modi Government in 2019 the West Pak refugees, Balmiki Samaj, Gorkhas and Dalit Samaj got justice after a wait of 70 long years and the Jammu region also got their due right, he added.

He said the BJP leaders raised the issues of those people who were forced to flee from Kashmir Valley on gun point including Kashmiri Pandits and Sikhs for their honourable and dignified return and rehabilitation in Valley. “We submitted a proposal of formation of Apex Committee in which the representation be given to these communities to frame a road map for their dignified return and rehabilitation in Valley”, Raina added.

He said the issue of PoJK refugees and Delimitation of Assembly constituencies was also discussed by BJP leadership in the meeting and an appeal was made that the process be intensified. “We demanded that out of 24 seats kept in J&K Assembly for PoJK some seats proportionately be allotted to PoJK refugees who constitute one third of the PoJK population.

Raina said the issue is now under the jurisdiction of Delimitation Commission which is headed by Justice Deasi as its Chairman. The BJP leadership will meet the Commission and will keep the demand before it for favour of necessary action. He said the BJP delegation kept the issues of each and every section of people in the meeting forcefully and also gave a memorandum to Prime Minister and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah in this regard.