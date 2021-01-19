All MPs will be requested to undergo COVID-19 test before start of Parliament session: Om Birla

NEW DELHI:All MPs will be requested to undergo COVID-19 test before start of Parliament session said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Rajya Sabha will sit from 9 am to 2 pm; Lok Sabha 4-8 pm during Parliament session beginning Jan 29 said LS Speaker Om Birla.

Arrangements made for RTPCR COVID-19 tests of MPs near their residence as well said Lok Sabha Speaker.

RTPCR tests in Parliament premises on Jan 27-28; Arrangements also made for RTPCR tests of families, staff members of MPs said Om Birla.

Vaccination drive policy finalised by Centre, states will apply to parliamentarians as well said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Question Hour will be allowed during Parliament Session for already fixed time of one hour said LS Speaker.(agencies)