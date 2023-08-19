All India Radio To Host Level Pahadi Poetic Symposium At LoC In J&K’s Karnah

SRINAGAR, Aug 19: In a bid to celebrate India’s prominent role in the current G20 Presidency and to provide a platform for cultural exchange and artistic expression, All India Radio Srinagar is set to organize a Union Territory level Pahadi poetic symposium at the Line of Control (LoC) Tangdhar Karnah on August 24.

Pahadi poets hailing from various districts within the Union Territory will gather at Tangdhar to showcase their poetic prowess and present their verses, reflecting the rich and vibrant Pahari literary tradition.

The event is poised to strengthen the connection between art and the region’s picturesque landscapes, enhancing the cultural tapestry of the area.

In addition to the poetic symposium, a captivating musical show is slated to grace the event, featuring performances by prominent local Pahari artists. This celebration of art and culture aims to not only elevate Pahari poetry and music but also to foster cross-border tourism and bolster the local economy.

Maqsood Ahmad, Senior Pex and Producer of the renowned programme “Shaherbeen and Pahari,” expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “We want to provide a platform to writers for interaction near the LoC. This will help to boost Pahari poetry and music, while also contributing to the promotion of border tourism.”

Reflecting the success of past initiatives, Ahmad elaborated, “Earlier, by conducting a cultural show at LoC Keran on July 27, we witnessed a significant influx of tourists, attracting widespread attention. The event contributed to the publicity of Keran and the surrounding region.”

The forthcoming event at LoC Tangdhar Karnah marks yet another stride in All India Radio’s ongoing endeavors to foster and amplify cultural and artistic pursuits in the region.

Maqsood Ahmad unveiled, “We are also in the process of devising akin programs for the upcoming Rustom festival at Uri and within the Machil sector. Furthermore, to invigorate the Sheena language and its cultural nuances, we are charting a course to replicate the same program in Tulel and the Gurez Valley in the days ahead. Our unwavering objective remains to incessantly celebrate the region’s heritage and abundant talent, all the while nurturing enhanced connectivity and comprehension through the medium of cultural exchange.”(AGENCIES)