All eyes on Modi-Trump meeting at G20 Summit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meetings with the US President Donald Trump and other leaders will be highlights of the 14th G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan beginning June 28.

The two-day summit will be attended by Heads of State or Government of 18 Member countries, European Union and other invited countries and International Organizations.

The Summit under Japanese Presidency is centered around the theme ‘Human centered future society’.

The issues under discussion at the summit include Free trade and economic growth, global economy including taxation, finance, Digital Economy and Artificial Intelligence; Inclusive and Sustainable World; Energy and Environment, Society 5.0, Quality infrastructure, Global Health, Aging, Climate change, and Marine plastic waste. “The Summit will also adopt a declaration,” an MEA statement said here.

Established in 1999, G20 was elevated from a forum of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to that of Heads of State and Government in 2008 to effectively respond to the global financial crisis of 2008.

Since then it has emerged as the premier global forum for international economic cooperation. G20 members represent around 85 per cent of global gross domestic product, over 75 per cent of global trade, and two-thirds of the world’s population.

India has participated in all the G20 Summits held so far.

India will host the G20 Summit in 2022 for the first time.

The issues of importance for India at G20 include energy security, financial stability, disaster resilient infrastructure, reformed multilateralism, WTO reforms, countering terrorism, return of economic fugitives, food security, democratization of technologies and portable social security schemes.

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, informal meeting of the BRICS leaders and bilateral meetings with other leaders would also take place.

Mr Modi is likely to meet BRICS leaders and a Summit level meeting is on cards involving Russia-India-China (RIC).

There could be a Japan-America-India Summit as well.

PM Modi is also likely to meet the US President Donald Trump and among other issues the recent trade related matters could figure prominently.

It may be pointed out that US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo will be visiting India from June 25 apparently to create ground Modi-Trump parleys.

