All Citizens Are Invited At Republic Day Function: Div Com Kashmir

Emphasizes on adopting carpooling to approach the venue

SRINAGAR, Jan 18: To celebrate Republic Day in a befitting manner and to make the national festival a radiant occasion, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today chaired a meeting of galaxy of officers from Civil and Security departments at TRC, Srinagar.

The objective of the meeting was to fix responsibilities to departments regarding participation of staff, students and citizens in Republic Day Celebrations.

Addressing the meeting, Div Comr directed HoDs to ensure participation of their respective staff members in the mega function at the main venue immediately after concluding festivity programmes at their respective offices.

He said all citizens are invited at the Republic Day function to celebrate the magnanimous occasion of the national event.

However, Citizens and Employees are advised to approach the venue by adopting carpooling to avoid traffic congestion on the routes leading to the stadium.

Div Com directed for appointment of Nodal Officers to facilitate the movement of staff members and citizens to the main venue.

He asked for identification of parking places in the proximity of the venue where the vehicles shall be parked.

Moreover, he directed the Srinagar Municipal Corporation and R&B department to keep their men and machinery on standby position for snow clearance in case of snowfall on the Republic Day.

Strict directions were passed to concerned officers for ensuring availability of portable water and clean public utilities besides conducting sanitation drives.

Regarding security arrangements, the Police and other agencies were asked to ensure foolproof arrangements.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; VC, SDA/ LCMA; Directors of Sericulture, Social Welfare, Sheep Husbandry, Tourism, Floriculture, H&H, I&C, School Education, Colleges, Employment, Rural Development, FCS&CA, EDI, ICDS, ICPS, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Accounts & Treasuries, Agriculture, Health Services, Kashmir.

Besides, Officers of J&K State Sports Council, Srinagar; PWD (R&B) Central, PHE, KPDCL, KPTCL, I&FC, MED, PMGSY & UEED, Kashmir University, SKUAST-K, NIT Srinagar, YSS, Information, Fund Organization, Geology & Mining Kmr, Transport, AACL, Kashmir, J&K Bank Ltd, Relief & Rehabilitation Commissioner, Migrant J&K and Zila Sainik Welfare Office.

While from security agencies, the meeting was attended by IGP Kashmir/Armed Zone, DIG Armed, Kashmir, Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar/ Security Kashmir/Traffic City Sgr, SSP/Nodal Officer, Parade officers of CRPF, BSF Kashmir, ITBP, Pantha Chowk Srinagar and GOC 15 Corps Srinagar.