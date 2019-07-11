Al Qaeda threat: India’s security forces capable of protecting territorial integrity

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday asserted that the country’s security forces were well equipped and capable of maintaining the nation’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Responding to a query on Al-Qaeda Chief Ayman al Zawahiri’s video where he called for stepping up terror attacks in Kashmir Valley, targeting security forces, External Affairs Ministry’s official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that such threats have been issued earlier as well and there was no need to take them seriously.
“Our security forces are well equipped and capable of maintaining our territorial integrity and sovereignty,” he said. (AGENCIES)
