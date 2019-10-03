Akshay unveils first look from ‘Laxmmi Bomb’, says he is both excited and nervous

MUMBAI: Superstar Akshay Kumar on Thursday shared his first look from the upcoming film “Laxmmi Bomb”, saying he is both “excited and nervous” about the project.

The actor took to Twitter to unveil his first look as the titular transgender character Laxmmi. It also features Kiara Advani in a pivotal role.

“Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength.On this auspicious occasion, I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi. A character I am both excited and nervous about… but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone…isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb” Akshay posted.

The movie, to be be directed by Raghav Lawrence, will release on Eid next year. It is a remake of 2011 Tamil horror comedy “Kanchana”.

In May, Lawrence had exited the project over “disrespect” and creative differences.

The filmmaker, however, reconsidered his decision and again came on board after a meeting with the producers.

“Laxmmi Bomb” is produced by Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios, Tusshar Kapoor and Shabina Khan. (AGENCIES)