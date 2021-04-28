Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna donate 100 oxygen concentrators in fight against Covid-19

MUMBAI: Twinkle Khanna announced that she along with her husband, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, were donating 100 oxygen concentrators in an effort to contribute to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The star mentioned in a post that Akshay and she managed to get 100 oxygen concentrators, and thanked their fans and followers for the leads. “Let’s all do our bit,” Twinkle tweeted.

In another post, she wrote, “I think for the last few weeks with members of my own family ill I have been in a bit of a hole. But I couldn’t stay there for long. I implore all of you in your own way to do whatever you can so we can look back at this bleak moment and at least say it took the worst but it brought out the best in all of us.”

Akshay had informed fans early this month that he tested positive for covid-19. The actor got himself admitted in a city hospital as a precautionary measure. A week later Twinkle confirmed that he had returned home.

Since last year, Akshay and Twinkle have been doing their bit to help those in need. Apart from sending out monetary aid to various initiatives, the star couple has contributed towards the welfare of policemen, hospital staff, frontline workers and even daily wage workers of the film industry.

On the work front, Akshay is awaiting the release of his cop-flick ‘Sooryavanshi’ that will see him co-starring with Katrina Kaif and will see Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameos. The star recently began work on ‘Ram Setu’ but was forced to halt the production after testing positive. (AGENCY)