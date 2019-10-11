Akshay Kumar takes ‘Bala’ challange with cast of ‘Good Newwz’

NEW DELHI: The quirky song from ‘Housefull 4’, ‘Shaitaan Ka Saala’ featuring Akshay Kumar released last week within no time the song’s fever is all over.

The signature step has taken over the internet as we see the majority of actors grooving on the same song and now the cast of ‘Good Newwz’ is also seen dancing on the tunes of ‘Bala’.

Akshay Kumar took to social media and shared,”It’s time to party when it’s a HOUSEFULL of GOOD NEWWZ!DIWALI ho ya CHRISMAS,please dont miss this !#GoodNewwz arriving on Dec 27 #KareenaKapoorKhan #CapeOfGoodFilms”.

Karan Johar tweeted,”A ‘Housefull’ of madness with the #GoodNewwz crew!! Coming to the big screens on 27th December!”

Diljit Dosanjh said,”Rocking #TheBalaChallenge with my #GoodNewwz crew! Delivery due on 27th December.”

Kiara Advani said,”It’s a Housefull day with our #GoodNewwz crew #TheBalaChallenge!

Delivering due on 27th December!”

The comedy of errors stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda in double roles as the story revolves around reincarnation.

‘Housefull 4’ is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji.

The film is slated to release on October 25.

