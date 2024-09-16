Akhilesh Takes Yogi Adityanath Head on To Capture Power in 2027 Assembly Polls

By Pradeep Kapoor

LUCKNOW: An aggressive Akhilesh Yadav is taking head on with chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his government in Uttar Pradesh on the issue of poor governance of BJP government in the state.

On every issue of corruption, deterioration in law and order, hate mongers, insecurity in women and children, insensitivity towards the problems of farmers and poor section of society, Akhilesh Yadav is very vocal about raising these issues in Parliament, public forums and party meetings.

Akhilesh Yadav highlighted large scale corruption in the construction in Gorakhpur linked Express Way. Gorakhpur assumes importance being the hometown of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Former chief minister also raised the issue of poor quality construction in Bundelkhand Expressway which was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi. Akhilesh also raised the issue of Ayodhya where reports of alleged leaks in Ram Temple came to limelight.

Samajwadi Party President also very is vocal about bulldozer policy of Yogi Adityanath. Terming this policy against minorities and poor persons, Akhilesh Yadav announced that when party would come to power in 2027, all bulldozers would move towards Gorakhpur.

Condemning the recent encounters by the police, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that majority of them fake and they were being targeted against opposition parties.

Akhilesh Yadav charged Yogi Adityanath government being against PDA (pichda, dalit and alpsankhayak). Former chief minister said that even after High Court ruling on the selection of 69000 teachers, the government was depriving jobs to backwards, dalits and minorities.

Following directive from Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party frontal organisations organised PDA awareness campaign all over the state from August 9 to September 10 from state capital to village level. Seminars, meetings, corner meetings were organised with the participation of experts to explain the masses the need of having caste based census and related issues.

Samajwadi Party leaders are enthused by the results of 2024 Lok Sabha elections when the party emerged as number one party with 37 seats .That is why Akhilesh Yadav is keen to expand the base of the party to consolidate the hold in UP to capture power in 2027 assembly elections.

Akhilesh Yadav has already made it clear that his party’s alliance will continue with Congress for next assembly polls. (IPA Service)