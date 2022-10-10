AJKPC reminds Govt about fate of two earlier outreach programs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: Ahead of 3rd outreach program of Union Ministers, the All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) today reminded the Government about promises made to people during earlier two such programs in J&K.

AJKPC, an organization working for the welfare of elected Panchayat members and for strengthening the local self bodies has asked the Government to fulfil the promises made by the Union Ministers during their two visits to different villages and blocks of Jammu and Kashmir under Outreach Program that were held on the directions of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahead of such third outreach program wherein over 60 Central ministers are expected to visit different districts, Blocks and Panchayts, AJKPC has reminded the Government to implement all the directions and promises made by the Ministers during earlier outreach programs.

Addressing a press conference here today AJKPC president Anil Sharma welcomed the third outreach program but also expressed the displeasure of the elected Panchs, Sarpanchs, BDC Chairpersons and DDC members as the officers failed to implement the on spot directions issued by Union ministers.

Sharma said it is unfortunate that local administration and officers at the helm of affairs did not pay any heed to the repeated prayers of the elected PRI members despite directions of the Union Minister and Lieutenant Government Manoj Sinha.

He said in the earlier interactions with the ministers, their organization was promised that all the pending installments of the Finance Commissions would be released without any delay and all the pending dues of MGNREGAs whether under Administrative , Labour or even material component would also be cleared. Sharma said after the return of the Union ministers, the local officers here did not even bother to pick up calls of the elected PRI members forget clearing any pending dues.

AJKPC president flanked by other members also discussed several other issues including formulating policy for different kind of daily wagers in J&K including PHE workers, Health, Anganwadi workers.

Sharma said AJKPC stands for all vulnerable sections of the society and it would continue to raise its voice. He reiterated the demand of his organization for formulating a policy for providing job to the family members of martyr PRI members who have sacrificed their lives between 2011 to 2022 for strengthening democracy in J&K.

Other members of AJKPC who spoke on the occasion include.

Ram Saroop Sharma, Jenteder Singh, Das Raj Bagat, Shahwaz Zaffar and others.