AJKDCSA expresses satisfaction over encadrement, raises more issues

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 19: All J&K Departments Clerical Staff Association (AJKDCSA) today expressed gratitude to the LG led administration for notifying the encadrement of Administrative Officer posts and at the same time raised several issues.

The Association said that these posts were occupied by other services and at the same time appealed for the unification of qualifying service from five to three years for promotion from SO to Administrative officer.

Click here to watch video

President, AJKDCSA (Ministerial Federation) Jeelani Naik said that this is an appreciable move to provide justice, and to some extent, “it will increase promotional avenues of the deprived clerical staff of HOD Cadre,” he said.

He said that as the Administrative Officers Gazetted Service with the strength of 24 posts (duty Posts) was supervising over more than 20 thousand clerical staff of all subordinate departments and the promotional avenue percentage available in Gazetted service was only 0.015%.

“It was mere injustice and discrimination, but the encadrement of leftover posts has created hope among the cadre that authorities will execute now Cadre Review at Gazetted/Subordinate level as per the assurance recorded in the counter affidavit filed by the GAD in SWP 874 of 2018,” he said,

He said that the leadership of the association has apprised the LG of all the issues, including cadre review both at subordinate and gazetted level/Restoration of Ministerial Service for HOD Cadre/SAC Training /DPC, especially encadrement of all the administrative officer posts occupied by other services.

He said that the JKADCSA has already apprised the authorities through a detailed memorandum that the qualifying service for promotion from Section Officer to Administrative Officer has been fixed five years which is quite an injustice and discrimination.

“On the other hand the qualifying service required for the promotion form Section Officer to Undersecretary/senior stenographer to Private Secretary in the Secretariat Gazetted Service-I &II is only 03 years and why five years qualifying service has been imposed on us is step-motherly treatment despite 90% clerks are retiring as Junior Assistant or Senior Assistants,” said.

The JKADCSA said that the issue needs immediate amendment in the method of recruitment, in schedule II of Administrative Officer, Gazetted service Rules and 25% quota fixed for time scale remains always unfilled.