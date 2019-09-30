Airtel Payments Bank partners with ICICI Prudential Life to offer insurance products

NEW DELHI: Leading private sector insurance firm ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Monday signed a corporate agency agreement with Airtel Payments Bank that would enable the customers an easy access to life insurance and savings plans.

This partnership aims to leverage Airtel Payments Bank’s deep distribution network and digital reach to offer millions of uninsured Indians with innovative and affordable life insurance products by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, the companies said in a statement.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Managing Director and CEO N S Kannan said, “This partnership has paved the way for the Bank’s account holders to expeditiously purchase life insurance and offer a financial safety-net to their families. Bridging the protection gap in the country is an imperative and the need of the hour is to offer affordable & simple products and leverage technology to smoothen the purchase experience.” (AGENCIES)