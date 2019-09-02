Airtel consolidates home entertainment offerings under Xstream

NEW DELHI: Three days before the launch of Reliance Jio’s broadband service, Bharti Airtel on Monday announced its Xstream platform comprising video streaming apps for the home entertainment segment.

The company also announced a suite of streaming devices including set-top-box for watching content available on the Airtel Xstream app, formerly Airtel TV, on television sets and desktops.

Bharti Airtel expects the new platform to provide it inroads in the market when 5G services are rolled out in the country.

“5G will start taking over broadband connections in many areas. As we enter 5G era, these are all IoT devices. They are able to connect to 5G networks now and stream high end content. Think this as preparation for future while it is a sensible decision for today’s market,” Bharti Airtel Chief Product Officer Adarsh Nair said after launching the platform.

The Airtel Xstream app comes bundled with entertainment streaming applications including ZEE5, Hooq, Hoi Choi, Eros Now, HungamaPlay, ShemarooMe, Ultra and Curiosity Stream, as well as songs from Wynk app.

The company also launched an Android-based Airtel Xstream Stick, similar to Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV stick, that will allow watching content on TVs and personal computers.

Airtel Xstream Stick customers will get 30 days of Xstream app content for free and thereafter will need to pay Rs 999 for annual subscription. (AGENCIES)