Airtel 5G Services Launched In Jammu And Kashmir

JAMMU, Jan 27: India’s second largest telco Bharti Airtel on Friday rolled out 5G services cities of Jammu and Kashmir, becoming the first operator to bring 5G to the region.

Airtel has rolled out 5G services in the cities of in Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur and Khour.

The company has said that the Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as Airtel continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

“Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread,” Airtel said in its press statement.

Commenting on the launch, Adarsh Verma, COO, Bharti Airtel, Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur & Khour. Customers in these cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds.”